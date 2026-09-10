Azerbaijan, China Energy International Group brainstorm renewable energy projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijani and China Energy International Group have discussed renewable energy projects.

This was announced in a publication by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on X account following the meeting with Executive President of the Group Lin Xiaodan.

"During the meeting, we discussed the completion of the study of Azerbaijan’s electricity transmission grid and the advancement of renewable energy projects in line with its findings. We also reviewed the implementation of the company’s first investment project in Azerbaijan a 160 MW solar power plant and discussed the next steps in our cooperation on offshore wind development in the Caspian Sea," the publication said.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity production and diversify its energy system. In particular, the development of renewable energy sources is one of the main priorities of the country’s energy strategy. Currently, major investment projects are underway in the country to build solar and wind power plants, with the participation of bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green, and other partners. As a result of these projects, Azerbaijan’s energy balance will be augmented by thousands of megawatts of new generating capacity in the coming years, which will reduce domestic demand for natural gas and increase gas exports.

According to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the implementation of these projects is expected to increase the share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan’s energy mix to approximately 43 percent by 2035.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at establishing a new energy and investment platform between Central Asia and neighboring regions. According to him, one of the main initiatives is the “Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project. “The creation of the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor, which will connect the power grids of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, is an integral part of our countries’ strategic vision. This project also creates broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which will serve as a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia, and China via the Caspian Sea,” Parviz Shahbazov emphasized.

The minister stated that the “Green Corridors Alliance” joint venture is already operating in Baku, coordinating feasibility studies funded by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In addition, intensive work is underway on the Caspian-Black Sea-European green energy corridor, as well as on the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria energy interconnections. Parviz Shahbazov stated that “green energy corridors are shaping the geo-economic map of the future” and that these initiatives will stimulate not only energy exports but also the development of digital communications, fiber-optic infrastructure, and regional economic cooperation.

As the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, stated in an exclusive interview with Trend, the country is playing an increasingly important role in establishing a green energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

“Azerbaijan is no longer just an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the initiators of regional energy links and green energy corridors. The wind and solar energy projects currently underway will strengthen the country’s energy security and significantly increase its electricity export capacity,” Javid Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, initiatives such as harnessing the Caspian Sea’s vast wind energy potential, building new power transmission lines, and establishing the “Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe” green energy corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security.

“Green energy projects will provide the country with additional export revenues, optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption, and direct more gas to foreign markets,” he added.