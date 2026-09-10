Turkmenistan, France discuss new initiatives in energy, transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Turkmenistan and France discussed new initiatives in energy, transport and logistics infrastructure.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Turkmen government, following the meeting meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and newly appointed French Ambassador Alena Grand.

According to the information, at the meeting it was noted that France is one of Turkmenistan's key partners in Europe, with trade-economic, energy and cultural-humanitarian cooperation among the main areas of bilateral relations.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmen-French relations are developing based on mutual trust, respect and openness.

He also noted that bilateral interaction is developing not only at the interstate level but also through the private sectors of the two countries.

The president confirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to jointly implement new promising initiatives in energy, transport and logistics infrastructure, science and culture.

Ambassador Alena Grand said France attaches great importance to further developing mutually beneficial relations with Turkmenistan.

She also expressed readiness to make efforts to bring bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level, according to the report.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and France were established in 1992, with economic ties developing across energy, construction, transport and other sectors. French companies, including Bouygues, VINCI, Thales and TotalEnergies, have been involved in cooperation with Turkmenistan, while the two countries have also expanded contacts in satellite technologies and other industrial fields.

Economic engagement intensified in 2025-2026. During Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's visit to France in May 2025, the sides identified energy, transport, water management, satellite technologies and construction among promising areas of cooperation.

More recently, a Turkmen delegation held dozens of meetings with French companies and financial institutions in Paris on September 4-5, including Thales, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, TotalEnergies, Bouygues, VINCI, Société Générale CIB and Crédit Agricole, with the talks focused on cooperation and promising areas for further interaction.