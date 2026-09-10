Iran bets on upgrading transport corridors for its development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Improving transport corridors in Iran is key to the country's development.

This was announced by Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, citing Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh's remarks at an event organized to mark the inauguration of highways in the northern Semnan Province today.

"Improving transport corridors and strengthening infrastructures play a fundamental role in transforming Iran's geographical position into a real economic advantage and national development," she noted.

Sadegh said that the commissioning of 9 kilometers of the 9.8-kilometer highway in Semnan Province within the framework of the East-West Transport Corridor will result in easier transportation and freight transportation, shorter routes, reduced fuel consumption, and costs. In addition to economic opportunities, the improvement of this corridor has positive environmental effects. At the same time, it will result in saving 65 million liters of gasoline and 160 million liters of diesel per year.

"The commissioning of the 22.5 km long main road in Semnan Province is of great importance in the province. Thus, the 9 km Semnan-Firuzkuh and 14.5 km Shahrud-Tarud roads will be commissioned," she noted.

Sadegh added that with the commissioning of 45 kilometers of the Garmsar-Semnan highway this year (from March 21, 2026, through March 20, 2027), the construction of the remaining part of this highway is continuing, and soon the remaining part will be improved and commissioned.

Today, within the framework of the East-West Transport Corridor, a 9-kilometer highway and a 22.5-km long main road were commissioned in Semnan Province with an expenditure of 75 trillion rials (approximately $ 46 million).