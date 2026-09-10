Azerbaijan ratifies Contribution Agreement signed with UN-Habitat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The “Contribution Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program for the implementation of the project ‘Toward Smart, Sustainable, and Inclusive Settlements in the East Zangezur Economic Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan—Integrated Territorial Planning for Sustainable Urban Development’ has been approved.”

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, following the entry into force of the Contribution Agreement signed on July 15, 2026, in New York City, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure compliance with its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Secretariat of the United Nations Human Settlements Program regarding the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the Contribution Agreement to enter into force.