South Korea’s ShinWon eyes textile investment projects in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region is exploring investment cooperation with South Korea’s ShinWon Corporation to expand production of high-value-added apparel, increase exports and strengthen the region’s integration into international textile supply chains.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Fergana Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Sung Hwan, vice president for industrial strategy at ShinWon Corporation, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the textile and garment industry.

The talks focused on making more effective use of Fergana’s existing textile production capacity, expanding finished-goods manufacturing, increasing exports and developing mutually beneficial investment projects.

ShinWon Corporation has extensive experience in apparel manufacturing, fashion and international exports. The company produces clothing for men, women and children and provides OEM and ODM manufacturing services to international customers. Its products are exported to more than 40 countries, according to the Fergana regional administration.

During the meeting, Uzbek side presented the region’s textile production base, skilled workforce and opportunities to expand finished apparel manufacturing and exports.

The sides discussed prospects for producing finished garments using modern technologies and international standards, integrating local companies into international supply chains and expanding access to foreign markets.

“Fergana region has created the necessary conditions for foreign investors and is ready to work with ShinWon Corporation on mutually beneficial projects,” the regional administration said.

The discussions also focused on opportunities to combine ShinWon’s international manufacturing and export experience with Fergana’s existing industrial capacity and workforce.

For Fergana, deeper cooperation with an established South Korean apparel producer could support the expansion of finished-product manufacturing and increase the share of higher-value-added goods in the region’s textile exports.

The sides agreed to conduct a detailed assessment of promising areas of cooperation and continue practical dialogue on potential projects.

The meeting reflects Fergana’s broader efforts to attract foreign investment into textile manufacturing and expand the region’s participation in international production and supply chains.