Kazakhstan, Turkic Investment Fund discuss financing, regional projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakhstan and the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) discussed cooperation on projects supporting the private sector, trade and regional connectivity, as well as the Fund’s financing policy, TIF said.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), following the meeting between TIF President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Baghdad Amreyev and Kazakhstan’s newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

According to the TIF, in the course of the meeting, Amreyev congratulated Tileuberdi on his recent appointment and wished him success in his new position. He also expressed his expectations for continued cooperation between TIF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant institutions of Kazakhstan.

Amreyev briefed the minister on TIF’s recent activities and said that during its initial phase, the Fund plans to focus on projects in its member states that support the private sector, trade and regional connectivity.

Tileuberdi welcomed TIF’s activities and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the Fund’s financing policy.

He also expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue working closely with TIF and relevant institutions of the country on projects aimed at strengthening economic ties among the Turkic states.

“The parties agreed to stay in close contact and continue their cooperation as TIF develops further activities in Kazakhstan and other member states,” TIF said.

The Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) is the first dedicated international financial institution jointly established by the Turkic states to promote economic cooperation, strengthen intra-regional trade, and support sustainable development across the Turkic world. While the concept of deeper economic integration among Turkic countries dates back to 2011, the Agreement Establishing TIF was signed during the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara on March 16, 2023, and officially entered into force on February 24, 2024.