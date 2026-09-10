Uzbekistan's Fergana eyes Seoul’s innovation model to drive investment growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Fergana Region of Uzbekistan is exploring opportunities to expand investment and technological cooperation with Seoul’s Gangseo District, with a view to drawing on South Korea’s experience in developing innovation clusters.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Gangseo District Head Jin Gyo-hoon in Seoul.

According to the Regional Administration, the talks focused on trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the exchange of experience in innovation, high technology and education.

Particular attention was given to Seoul’s Magok innovation cluster, a major technology and research hub located in Gangseo. The area, which was previously used largely for agricultural purposes, was transformed by the Seoul government into an integrated cluster bringing together research and development centers, high-tech companies, businesses, residential complexes and modern social infrastructure.

"The sides discussed opportunities to study Magok’s development experience, establish direct links between innovative and technology companies, and implement promising investment projects. Fergana is interested in studying advanced approaches to developing innovation ecosystems and creating direct cooperation between companies and research institutions,” the Fergana regional administration said.

Bozorov presented the region’s economic and investment potential, including opportunities available to foreign investors, and invited businesses from Gangseo to explore cooperation with Fergana.

The sides agreed to gradually expand ties, identify specific areas of cooperation, and jointly develop promising projects in trade, investment, innovation, technology, and education.