Kazakhstan to complete unified digital agriculture platform by end-2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakhstan plans to complete the formation of a unified digital platform for the agro-industrial complex (AIC) by the end of 2028, the government said.

The issue was discussed at a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, where key information systems of the Ministry of Agriculture were presented.

“Over the next two years, new systems for tracing crop production and managing agricultural land are planned to be launched, while the agricultural animal identification system will be modernized. By the end of 2028, the sectoral information systems are expected to be integrated into a unified digital platform for the agro-industrial complex,” the government said.

The government noted that the agricultural animal identification system is currently being modernized. Work is underway to connect retail and catering facilities, schools and other organizations to the system. Four new digital services are also planned to be created in addition to the existing processes.

In parallel, the Ministry of Agriculture, together with Halyk Bank, is working to optimize and digitize sectoral processes. At the initial stage, the focus is on livestock farming.

Specialists have analyzed the existing processes for the identification, registration, movement and disposal of animals, including those carried out directly at farms and subordinate organizations. Based on the results, new process models are being developed to reduce manual operations, eliminate data duplication and improve transparency.

At the same time, a sectoral data warehouse and a target architecture for the digital transformation of the agro-industrial complex are being created, while the first digital services are being developed on the QazTech platform.

The strategic goal of the work is to create a unified digital ecosystem, the Digital Agro Platform. It is expected to integrate sectoral AIC systems and a digital map of land resources and consolidate data in Smart Data Agro.

“The platform will ensure end-to-end traceability of products, enable the use of artificial intelligence technologies and modern BI analytics, reduce the administrative burden on farmers and improve the efficiency of government management of the sector. The formation of a unified digital platform for the agro-industrial complex is planned to be completed by the end of 2028,” the government said.