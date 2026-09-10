Azerbaijani MP eyes joint master’s program for greener Turkic World

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Fariz Ismailzade, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and vice president of ADA University proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a joint master’s program among Turkic countries with a focus on environmental issues and contemporary challenges. Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Ismayilzade made the announcement during Baku Climate Action Week.

Moreover, he noted that such a program could also devote more in-depth attention to issues of water resource management and renewable energy.

''The Turkic world is facing environmental and technological challenges, as well as the destruction of cultural monuments,'' Fariz Ismailzade noted.

According to him, the Turkic world needs cooperation on these issues. As another proposal, F. Ismailzade called for strengthening joint research efforts.

“We discussed with the esteemed Mukhtar Babayev [the Azerbaijani President’s Representative on Climate Issues and President of COP29] the possibility of establishing a Joint Caspian Center that would address water resources, environmental issues, and transboundary water management,” he noted.

The MP stressed the need for cooperation among countries in the region.

“We cannot resolve these issues on our own, including in Azerbaijan. That is why we need to work with our colleagues from Kazakhstan across the Caspian Sea,” F. Ismailzade said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is currently paying more attention to relations with neighboring countries: “Our immediate neighborhood has great potential, a wealth of talent, and many opportunities.”

According to the deputy, the countries of Central Asia are developing, the unity of the Turkic world is strengthening, and the Organization of Turkic States is growing in influence.