Uzbekistan explores new avenues for regional capital market growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and financial market representatives from across Central Asia and the Caucasus discussed ways to strengthen regional capital market integration and expand cross-border investment opportunities.

This was reflected in the statement by Republican Stock Exchange Tashkent, following the Astana Finance Days 2026 international forum, held in Astana on September 9–10.

The forum brought together government officials, financial regulators, stock exchanges, international financial institutions and members of the investment community to discuss capital market development, investment products, financial infrastructure and innovation.

Uzbekistan was represented by officials and executives from the National Agency of Perspective Projects, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange.

A key discussion took place during a closed-door roundtable titled “From Fragmentation to Integration: Regional Cooperation to Strengthen Financial Markets.” Participants discussed strengthening links between capital markets in Central Asia and the Caucasus, creating more favorable conditions for cross-border investment and developing regional market infrastructure.

“The development of stronger links between regional capital markets can create new opportunities for cross-border investment, improve market connectivity and support the development of modern financial infrastructure,” the Uzbek delegation said.

The forum also addressed ways to increase market liquidity, broaden investor participation and develop new investment instruments and financial technologies.

Participants discussed emerging areas including Islamic finance, derivatives, tokenization and digital assets, while also examining the experience of the Astana International Financial Centre and its role in developing regional financial markets.

The participation of the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange in Astana Finance Days provided a platform for strengthening international ties and exchanging experience on capital market development.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to expand the role of its capital market and deepen cooperation with regional financial centers, exchanges and investors, potentially creating broader channels for attracting domestic and international capital.