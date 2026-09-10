A new era of digital payments begins with ABB Pay!

ABB Bank continues to successfully expand integration processes in the field of digital financial services, creating new opportunities for customers. The Bank has launched ABB Pay, an innovative digital payment solution. The new solution serves as a convenient local alternative to global payment methods (such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) for e-commerce and online shopping. Through its partnership with “Payriff”, users will be able to experience seamless payments with ABB Pay across more than 20 online stores.

Built on modern and secure fintech technologies, ABB Pay allows users to complete purchases in just a few taps without having to repeatedly enter their card details. The solution significantly simplifies the user experience and enables customers to complete payments in three convenient ways:

Via QR code: Users can scan the dynamic QR code displayed on the shopping page through the ABB mobile application and instantly confirm the payment.

Via App link: When shopping from a mobile device, users can be redirected directly to ABB mobile through a payment link and complete the transaction within seconds inside the application.

Via mobile notification (Push notification): During the payment process, users can tap the notification sent to their registered phone number and proceed directly to the confirmation screen.

ABB Pay makes the online shopping experience for individual customers more flexible, faster, and seamless. At the same time, it helps e-commerce businesses integrated into the “Payriff” ecosystem increase payment conversion rates and enhance customer satisfaction. This capability will soon be expanded to other fintech companies as well.

As part of its digital transformation and open banking strategy, ABB will continue expanding strategic partnerships with the local fintech ecosystem and developing financial solutions that meet customers’ evolving expectations.

Detailed information about ABB’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website ABB Bank official website, through the Information Centre at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official social media pages.