Milliön becomes Azerbaijan’s largest payment network with 6,500 terminals

Offering commission-free payments and effortless account top-ups

Milliön, the payment brand of the Bir ecosystem, continues its steady expansion. By consistently growing its reach, the brand has solidified its status as Azerbaijan’s leading payment terminal network, now operating 6,500 terminals across the country.

The figure 6,500 is more than just a number; it represents true accessibility for everyone. Whether in the capital city of Baku or the most remote regions, citizens can rely on Milliön terminals to seamlessly handle utility bills, internet, mobile communications, and hundreds of other payments 24/7, with maximum convenience.

Alongside convenience, cost-effectiveness remains a core priority. Milliön offers zero-commission payments and card top-ups for the majority of the country’s banks (with the exception of specific amount limits set by certain banks). This allows users to easily fund their balances and manage everyday payments without incurring extra costs.

Today’s milestone is a direct result of Milliön’s years of expertise and continuous drive for innovation. As the country's first payment terminal network, Milliön has played a pioneering role in Azerbaijan's cash-to-digital transition. From integrating utility payments into self-service terminals to introducing the market's first personal account feature, every step has been driven by a single purpose: making daily transactions simpler, faster, safer, and more accessible for the public.

Ilaha Zeynalova, Director of the Terminal Network Management Department, commented on the brand’s latest achievement: "Our primary goal has always been to stay close to our customers, save their time, and streamline the payment process to the highest degree. Reaching 6,500 terminals is not just a measure of Milliön's physical growth; it is a clear reflection of the immense trust our users place in the country’s first payment terminal network and our years of reliable service. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance this accessibility through new technologies."

As the payment terminal network of the Bir ecosystem, Milliön is the undisputed leader in Azerbaijan’s transition from cash to electronic payments. Built on the core principles of convenience, speed, and reliability, the network makes managing daily payments completely effortless and secure.

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