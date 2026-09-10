Türkiye relies on Azerbaijan's experience as it prepares for COP31 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. In preparation for COP31, Türkiye is drawing on Azerbaijan’s experience gained during its presidency of COP29, the Head of the Support Services Department of the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Ahmet Sami Kulaklıoğlu, told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week.

According to him, COP31 plans to focus on three areas: dialogue, action, and consensus: “We want to highlight three important themes: dialogue, action, and consensus. One of the topics that will come to the forefront of the action agenda will be electrification. In terms of the outcomes of COP31, electrification will likely be a key item on the agenda.

COP31 will also define an ‘implementation bridge’ in the area of climate finance.

In particular, a system will be established to serve as a bridge between countries and communities in need of resources and those who hold those resources.”

Kulaklıoğlu stated that COP31 will focus more on implementing decisions that have already been adopted than on adopting new ones.

Speaking about cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan on climate issues, he noted that COP29 was an important experience for Türkiye: “COP29 was a very valuable experience for us. We are working closely with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We maintain very close ties with the COP29 presidency. Since it was announced that Türkiye would host COP31, we have been continuously drawing on and sharing Azerbaijan’s experience and knowledge.”

He added that Türkiye aims to carry out preparations for COP31 in collaboration with Azerbaijan: “We are trying to resolve all issues together, guided by Azerbaijan’s experience.”

Moreover, Kulaklıoğlu emphasized the importance of building a bridge in the area of climate finance as part of the implementation of climate measures: “In this regard, this bridge in the area of climate finance will be a particularly important solution for the implementation of climate measures.”