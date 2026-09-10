Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strategic partnership and regional issues

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan ram

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed issues related to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as current regional and international issues.

This was reflected in a Telegram post by Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov following his meeting with Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci, held on the sidelines of the latest round of political consultations in Tashkent.

The officials welcomed the outcomes of the consultations and exchanged views on the further development of bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic expansion of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye across various areas of cooperation.

“Uzbekistan and Türkiye are steadily advancing their comprehensive strategic partnership across all areas, while maintaining close coordination on issues of regional and international importance,” Saidov said in a post on Telegram.

The two sides also exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues and discussed the agenda of upcoming bilateral events, according to the post.

The latest consultations are part of regular diplomatic engagement between Uzbekistan and Türkiye aimed at strengthening political dialogue and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye have expanded cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, industry, agriculture and tourism in recent years, alongside closer political and diplomatic ties. The two countries have also been working to strengthen business contacts and joint investment initiatives, reflecting the broader development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.