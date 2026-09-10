Kazakhstan prioritizes deeper cooperation with OTS, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to deepening comprehensive cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to the press service of the president, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the remarks during a meeting in Astana with heads of law enforcement agencies of Turkic states ahead of a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the OTS member states.

The president noted that cooperation among Turkic countries has been strengthening year by year, as the countries share a common historical past, similar languages and traditions, as well as common interests.

“The Organization of Turkic States makes a significant contribution to strengthening our friendship. Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to deepening comprehensive cooperation with this authoritative organization. The member states are expanding ties in various areas, including between law enforcement agencies. From this point of view, the meeting of the interior ministers is of particular importance,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also drew attention to modern threats and challenges resulting from large-scale changes in the world.

“The global situation has become unstable and unpredictable. Despite this, new opportunities are opening up for all countries. If we want to be among prosperous states moving along the path of progress, we need to act decisively and promptly. To this end, fundamental reforms have been implemented in Kazakhstan. A nationwide referendum was held in the country in March. A new Constitution was adopted, in which respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens and ensuring law and order are defined as immutable principles of our state. In accordance with the Constitution, a new political position - Vice President - has been established in our country. A new composition of the Government has taken office,” the president said.

Tokayev also spoke about transformations in the structure of public administration and the security system.

“In particular, a new state body, the Office of the Security Council, has been established. Its functions include a comprehensive analysis of global and national challenges and coordination of work in the field of national security. In addition, a supreme advisory body, the Halyk Kenesi, will be formed in the near future. Thus, a profound renewal of the public administration system is taking place. Large-scale transformations will affect all areas, including law enforcement,” the president said.