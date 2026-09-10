Azerbaijan, EU discuss prospects for new bilateral agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed with Magdalena Grono the prospects for negotiations on a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, on September 10, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues on the agenda of Azerbaijani-European cooperation, prospects for the development of the bilateral partnership, as well as the current situation in the region and efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability.

They touched upon the importance of mutual visits and high-level contacts in the context of advancing the Azerbaijan-Europe agenda and expanding it in various areas.

Furthermore, the sides discussed the development of the institutional and legal framework for Azerbaijan-Europe relations, the conclusion of negotiations on a bilateral document outlining partnership priorities, and the prospects for the negotiation process on a new bilateral agreement.

During the meeting, information was presented on the measures taken to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus, normalize relations, and build trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The importance of the discussions between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place during the meeting in Bishkek in August of this year, was emphasized in the context of advancing the regional peace agenda.

The parties also exchanged views on the work carried out in the region’s energy and communications sectors, as well as on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.