Regional cooperation contributes to interconnected “clean” energy systems — Aysel Yagubova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Regional cooperation can contribute to the creation of interconnected and sustainable “clean” energy systems, the Executive Director of the Economic Cooperation Organization Clean Energy Centre (CECECO), Aysel Yagubova, said during Baku Climate Action Week, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“In my view, the greatest impact of regional cooperation on a national system may lie in the creation of interconnected and sustainable clean energy systems. Central Asian countries have different energy systems, yet regional cooperation is developing among them. We know that regional cooperation is indeed growing among the countries of Central Asia. And not only between specific Central Asian countries, but there are now ties and close cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan,” she noted.

A. Yagubova emphasized that this cooperation involves not only ambitions but also concrete projects. “There are concrete projects – the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor, which will enable the supply of green energy to Europe,” she said.

According to her, interconnected energy systems are essential for the development of regional cooperation.

Yagubova noted that specialists who are ready to work with innovative technologies are also needed: “We need qualified specialists who are ready to work with innovative technologies, tackle challenges related to artificial intelligence, and make use of what artificial intelligence has to offer.”