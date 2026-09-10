Uzbekistan, Lithuania develop new pathways for organized employment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and Lithuania are exploring ways to expand organized employment opportunities for Uzbek citizens in Lithuania, including professional training for heavy-truck drivers.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullaev and Albertas Sitavicius, director of Lithuanian international transportation company TVG Group.

The sides discussed opportunities to increase the organized recruitment and employment of Uzbek citizens in Lithuania, with particular attention given to the transportation sector. The talks included the preparation and professional training of Uzbek drivers who would operate heavy trucks in Lithuania.

Moreover, the officials discussed measures to prevent illegal migration and the importance of developing practical mechanisms that can support legal employment while addressing the workforce needs of foreign companies. “Expanding organized employment and professional training opportunities can contribute to safer and more transparent labor migration while creating structured channels for Uzbek workers to access employment abroad,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

The involvement of a Lithuanian international transportation company in the discussions could provide a practical framework for connecting Uzbek workers with employers and developing skills aligned with the requirements of the international road transportation sector.

The talks also reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify its labor migration partnerships beyond traditional destinations by developing cooperation with companies and institutions in additional countries. The sides expressed mutual interest in further developing cooperation and continuing practical engagement on the agreed areas, including organized employment, professional driver training and measures to prevent illegal migration, according to the ministry.