Azerbaijan and China's CC7 review options for expanding cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. An exchange of views was held with the Chinese National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven (CC7) on the current status of existing projects, the implementation of the next stages, and the possibilities for expanding relevant cooperation with Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy following the meeting between Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CC7 Long Haiyang.

According to the ministry, the meeting discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the oil and petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan and third countries.

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation with partner companies and financial institutions.