Uzbekistan, Japan's Itochu explore new opportunities in mining sector

Photo: the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Itochu Corporation discussed expanding cooperation in geological exploration and the development of mineral deposits as Tashkent seeks to attract international expertise and investment to its mining sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining and Geology B. Islamov met with a delegation from Itochu Corporation led by Executive and Chief Operating Officer Hisakazu Yamaguchi, the ministry said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Mining and Geology and Navoiuran State Enterprise also took part in the meeting.

The sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation on geological exploration in prospective areas and the development of mineral deposits in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to bringing Uzbekistan’s geological data into line with international standards, an area that could facilitate greater participation by international companies in exploration and mining projects.

The parties also reviewed other potential areas for cooperation between Uzbekistan’s mining sector and Itochu.

“Expanding geological exploration and aligning geological data with international standards are important steps toward strengthening international cooperation and creating new opportunities for the development of Uzbekistan’s mineral resource base,” the Uzbek Ministry of Mining and Geology said.

The meeting highlights Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with international companies in geological exploration and mining while improving the quality and international comparability of geological information.

Itochu is a major Japanese trading and investment company with business interests across multiple sectors, including natural resources and energy. Its engagement with Uzbekistan could create opportunities for further cooperation in mineral exploration and resource development.

The sides agreed to continue discussions on the identified areas and explore opportunities for further practical cooperation in geological exploration, deposit development and related fields.