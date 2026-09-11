EDB reports increase in Kyrgyzstan’s goods exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kyrgyzstan’s goods exports amounted to $1.07 billion from January through June 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB)

According to the EDB, the goods exports stood at $157 million in January 2026, $167 million in February and $189 million in March.

The EDB noted that the exports increased to $194 million in April before declining to $172 million in May and increasing to $191 million in June.

Furthermore, the EDB added that goods exports in 2025 amounted to $168 million in January, $191 million in February, $213 million in March, $253 million in April, $144 million in May, $234 million in June, $412 million in July, $251 million in August, $364 million in September, $270 million in October, $184 million in November and $212 million in December.

The bank noted that export volumes in 2026 remained relatively stable during the first half of the year, although monthly figures fluctuated.

Trend’s analysis indicates that Kyrgyzstan’s goods exports remained relatively stable during the first half of 2026, despite month-to-month fluctuations.

The EDB noted that export activity strengthened during the spring before moderating and then recovering toward the middle of the year. The overall trend points to relatively steady external sales, although export performance remains uneven across individual months.

Compared with 2025, the current year has so far shown less pronounced monthly fluctuations, with exports remaining within a narrower range during the first half of the year.