EDB, IsDBI discuss new platform to expand Islamic finance in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IDB Institute) discussed the possibility of establishing a special purpose vehicle (SPV) or a regional investment platform to attract Islamic investment capital to Central Asia.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of EDB, following the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB Ruslan Dalenov and Acting Director General of the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) Sami Al-Suwailem on the sidelines of Astana Finance Days 2026.

According to the EDB, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the current cooperation and further steps to implement joint initiatives aimed at developing Islamic finance in Central Asian countries. In particular, the sides considered the possible establishment, with EDB support, of a specialized SPV or regional investment platform involving national financial institutions from Central Asian countries.

According to EDB, the platform could potentially use the financial and legal infrastructure of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to attract capital from Islamic investors and international financial institutions and channel it into financing small and medium-sized business projects across the region. "For EDB, the development of Islamic finance is primarily an opportunity to expand Central Asian countries' access to international capital markets and diversify sources of project financing in the region. We see significant potential in this area and are interested in building a sustainable ecosystem that brings together international investors, financial institutions and businesses from Central Asia," Dalenov said.

The sides also noted the potential to expand cooperation in Islamic finance, including through the development of new financial mechanisms, attracting international investment and supporting the development of the region's Islamic finance infrastructure.