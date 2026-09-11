Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new ambassador to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Talgat Aduov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh President.

“By orders of the Head of State, Talgat Aduov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

Moorever, Malik Murzalin was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia,” the statement said.

In addition, Bulat Sugurbayev was relieved of his positions as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and concurrently as Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.

Talgat Aduov was born on March 20, 1976.

He served as Deputy Director of the branch of Turkuaz Telecom LLP in Almaty from 1998 to 2002.

From 2002 through 2006, Aduov worked as Third Secretary of the Investment Projects Monitoring Division of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and as Third Secretary of the Department of Asia, the Middle East and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2007, he served as First Secretary, Adviser and Head of a Division at the Department of International Organizations and Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 to 2015, Aduov held positions as Expert, Senior Expert and Deputy Chief of Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan.

From 2015 to August 2016, he served as State Inspector of the Department of State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

From August 2016 to September 2017, Aduov was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of NC KazAvtoZhol JSC.

From September 2017 to 2018, he served as Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2018, Aduov was First Vice President of Otandastar Foundation.