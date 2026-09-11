Azerbaijan and Jordan eye mutual visa-free travel for citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Holders of ordinary passports from Azerbaijan and Jordan will be mutually exempted from visa requirements.
This issue has been included in the agenda of the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations, scheduled for September 14.
Specifically, a bill on the ratification of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Jordan on the mutual exemption of holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements" will be submitted for discussion at the committee meeting.
In addition, the following draft laws regarding the ratification of several international documents have also been included in the committee meeting's agenda:
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the ratification of the "Agreement on Air Services between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia."
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the ratification of the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the adoption, approval, and authorization of the implementation of the "Agreement on exploration, development, and production sharing for the territory covering parts of the Guba, Gusar, Shabran, Siyazan, and Khizi districts of Azerbaijan (Guba-Caspian)" between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, Gran Tierra Energy (Azerbaijan) GmbH, and SOCAR Guba-Caspian LLC.
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Protocol between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on amending the Agreement on cooperation in the field of government communications between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine."
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Slovakia on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information."
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Treaty on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan"
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on international road transport."
- draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Second supplementary agreement on amending the agreement dated October 11, 2022, between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan regarding the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund."