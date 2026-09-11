Azerbaijan and Jordan eye mutual visa-free travel for citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Holders of ordinary passports from Azerbaijan and Jordan will be mutually exempted from visa requirements.

This issue has been included in the agenda of the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations, scheduled for September 14.

Specifically, a bill on the ratification of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Jordan on the mutual exemption of holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements" will be submitted for discussion at the committee meeting.

In addition, the following draft laws regarding the ratification of several international documents have also been included in the committee meeting's agenda: