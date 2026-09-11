Birbank operations at 6 500 Milliön terminals are commission free

Birbank customers can carry out many of their everyday banking operations without paying a commission, not only through digital channels but also at Milliön terminals, the country’s largest payment terminal network. At 6 500 terminals located both in the capital, Baku, and even in the most remote regions of the country, customers can make loan repayments, top up their balance and current accounts, as well as deposit and savings accounts, pay alimony and bank fees, all without any commission.

This allows customers to independently choose the most convenient service channel for their banking needs.

This opportunity is provided as part of Bir’s approach to offering customers greater flexibility and choice across different service channels. As the Caucasus’s first fully integrated ecosystem, Bir enables customers to carry out their everyday banking operations conveniently and in a way that best suits their individual needs.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.