Azerbaijan’s Tartar resident sustains injury in Aghdara mine blast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A resident of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, Sarkhan Rustamzade, born in 2005, sustained a minor injury following a landmine explosion in Papavand village of the liberated Aghdara district on September 10, 2026.

This was stated in a joint statement issued by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor’s Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the statement, Rustamzade came into contact with an anti-personnel mine while riding a horse in an area that had not yet been cleared of mines.

ANAMA personnel evacuated the citizen from the hazardous area. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office.

"ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urge citizens to observe safety regulations, pay close attention to mine-danger warning signs, refrain from touching suspicious objects, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and not trespass into areas where fencing operations are underway," the statement noted.