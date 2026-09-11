Azerbaijan, Cambodia move to eliminate double taxation (PHOTO)

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Cambodia will be eliminated.

This was announced by the Azerbaijani State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy following the second round of negotiations regarding the draft agreement between Azerbaijan and Cambodia on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The discussions noted that finalizing the draft agreement would contribute to creating more favorable conditions for investors from both countries, as well as to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the tax sphere.

During the discussions, it was pointed out that the agreement is of significant importance for strengthening cooperation in the areas of information exchange and assistance with the collection of tax debts.

As a result of the discussions, agreement was reached on all provisions of the draft agreement concerning taxation. Furthermore, it was stated that the parties would work together to reach an agreement on the draft's other provisions that don't pertain directly to taxation matters.

The outcome of the negotiations was formalized through an "Agreed Protocol" signed by the parties.

Will be updated