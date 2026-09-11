Kazakhstan launches new virology lab backed by WHO and UNDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A new virology laboratory of Kazakhstan’s National Center of Expertise under the Ministry of Health has been inaugurated in Turkestan with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the UNDP.

According to the information, the laboratory was established as part of Kazakhstan’s Pandemic Fund project and is expected to strengthen the country’s laboratory system and preparedness to prevent and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

Until now, the Turkestan Region had no specialized virology laboratory, and biological samples had to be sent to other regions for testing. The new facility is expected to reduce diagnostic turnaround times, improve access to laboratory services, and strengthen epidemiological surveillance in one of Kazakhstan’s most densely populated regions.

Kazakhstan was among the countries selected for financing in the first round of the Pandemic Fund’s global project funding. The grant supports the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance, modernization of laboratory systems, biosafety and biosecurity, early detection and outbreak response, infection prevention and control, and health workforce development.

The opening ceremony was attended by First Vice Minister of Health Timur Sultangaziyev, Pandemic Fund Senior Health Economist and Portfolio Manager Amparo Elena Gordillo-Tobar, WHO Representative in Kazakhstan Skender Syla, UNDP representatives, and representatives of the National Center of Expertise and local authorities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that strong laboratory systems are the foundation of national and global health security. The new laboratory in Turkistan will help ensure faster access to quality diagnostics, strengthen epidemiological surveillance, and improve the country’s readiness to respond to infectious disease threats,” Syla said.

UNDP Kazakhstan Deputy Resident Representative Sukhrob Khojimatov stated that the organization supported the project from construction and procurement to equipping the facility and implementing modern technological solutions.

According to UNDP, the laboratory was constructed and equipped in line with international biosafety and sustainable development requirements.