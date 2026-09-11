Uzbekistan, Sweden aim to take bilateral ties to new level

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan and Sweden are looking to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement by Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry following Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov’s meeting with Sweden’s newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan Martin Rosen, during which Saidov received the ambassador’s credentials

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of Uzbekistan-Sweden relations and prospects for further development of bilateral ties.

Saidov highlighted the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as increasing investment ties between the two countries. Particular attention was also given to strengthening direct contacts between Uzbek and Swedish business communities.

“Uzbekistan attaches importance to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation with Sweden and promoting direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries,” Saidov said.

The Uzbek foreign minister noted that bilateral relations have gained significant momentum in recent years, creating opportunities for further practical cooperation across economic and other areas.

The meeting also covered prospects for strengthening interaction between the two countries and identifying new areas of mutual interest.

Saidov wished Ambassador Rosen success in his new diplomatic position and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness to work closely with the Swedish side to further advance bilateral relations.

The appointment of a new Swedish ambassador comes as Uzbekistan continues to seek closer economic engagement with European countries and expand opportunities for foreign investment and business cooperation.

The two sides are expected to continue working on initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties and creating new opportunities for direct interaction between companies and investors from Uzbekistan and Sweden.