Kazakhstan, U.S. keen to expand strategic energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan and the United States are interested in further developing their strategic energy partnership.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, following the meting between Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft, during which the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized their interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, with particular attention paid to regional energy security, the reliability of export routes and the sustainable supply of global energy markets.

“Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue within the framework of the Strategic Energy Partnership, as well as to facilitate investment and the implementation of prospective joint projects in the energy sector,” the ministry said.

The meeting follows earlier Kazakhstan-US discussions on energy cooperation. On June 1, 2026, Akkenzhenov met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week 2026 in Azerbaijan.

At that meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the CERAWeek forum in Houston, as well as further cooperation in energy security, the resilience of energy supplies and infrastructure development.

The U.S. side noted that developing additional logistics capacity remains one of the priorities of its energy policy. In this context, the sides discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian Route.