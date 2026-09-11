China eyes land routes to Iran via Central Asia, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. China is considering the development of land routes for cargo deliveries to Iran through Central Asia along East-West routes.

This was stated by Alexander Zaboev, Head of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Center for Integration Studies, during an online presentation of the analytical report “Transport Corridor Infrastructure in Eurasia: Development Results and Key Investment Trends”, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to Zaboev, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is showing strong growth in cargo traffic. A number of infrastructure projects have already been implemented along the corridor, including at the Port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan.

“All this is a prelude to broader infrastructure development of the corridor, which is now being discussed extensively and to which funding will be allocated both at the national level and through international institutions and individual countries interested in developing this corridor,” he said.

Zaboev also noted that cargo traffic along the TITR increased by almost 60 percent in the first half of the year.

“All this is related to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with cargoes bound for Iran now seeking alternative delivery routes. In particular, grain volumes are actively growing in this direction, but not only grain - other types of cargo as well.

China is also actively looking into developing land deliveries to Iran using East-West routes through Central Asia and further delivery via the North-South Corridor in Iran,” he said.