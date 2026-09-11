Tajikistan expands infrastructure with new facilities in Rasht valley

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned 15 facilities in the Rasht, Nurobod, Sangvor, Lakhsh and Tojikobod districts.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik President.

According to the information, facilities commissioned in the Rasht district included the building of the Nusratullo Makhsum rural community (jamoat), the museum of Tajikistan’s national hero Nusratullo Makhsum, as well as the education department, the security department for the Rasht zone and the Youth Palace in the town of Garm.

"On September 11, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, remotely commissioned 15 facilities in the Rasht, Nurobod, Sangvor, Lakhsh and Tojikobod districts, and also reviewed the project for the Labijar–Sangvor road," the statement said.

In the Nurobod district, a general education institution No. 12 with a capacity of 700 students in two shifts and a shopping center were opened, while in the Sangvor district, the Garmchashmai Vahyo hotel was commissioned.

In the Lakhsh district, the working conditions at the building of the department of the State Committee for National Security, the Justice Center, the Food Security Center and the electricity networks building were presented.

Three educational institutions with a total capacity of 1,300 students were commissioned in the Tojikobod district.

Earlier, it was reported that, as part of preparations for the 35th anniversary of State Independence, a large-scale program to construct facilities for various purposes is being implemented in five districts of the Rasht Valley.