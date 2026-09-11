2nd International Investment Forum: What awaits investors in Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will be held in Baku on September 25–26 of this year. The event is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with the strategic partnership of The European House – Ambrosetti.

Dedicated to the theme "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability," this year's forum will bring together leading global investors, state and government officials, representatives of international financial institutions, and business leaders.

Plenary and panel sessions held during the event will address strategic topics such as the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tourism, real estate, and investment in human capital.

Azerbaijan’s new investment opportunities

In this regard, the forum is of particular importance for discussing the opportunities Azerbaijan, and the region as a whole, offers to investors. Azerbaijan’s geographic location connecting East and West as well as North and South, its developing transport and logistics infrastructure, energy projects, the expansion of industrial zones, and the growth of the non-oil sector have shaped new investment avenues for the country.

Platform for new partnerships and joint projects

This year’s forum will bring together leading global investors, government officials, international financial institutions, representatives of international companies, entrepreneurs, and investors. One of the event's primary objectives is to identify new opportunities for cooperation, discuss joint projects, and establish long-term investment partnerships.

Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan’s transit advantage

Sessions within the forum will address a range of topics of strategic importance to the global and regional economies. Among these, the development of the Middle Corridor, a route where Azerbaijan holds a strategic position, is of particular significance. The route's growing role in the international trade system further expands Azerbaijan's transit, logistics, and regional trade capabilities. Amid the diversification of supply chains and rising interest in alternative logistics routes, Azerbaijan is strengthening its potential to become a key transit and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.

From energy security to the green transition

Energy security and the green transition will be among the forum's central discussion topics. Alongside traditional energy resources, the expansion of investments in renewable energy projects signals that Azerbaijan’s energy sector is entering a new phase of development.

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation

Discussions will also cover artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem is expanding, and investments in new technologies are on the rise. These processes play a vital role in the country's future economic development.

Industrial and free economic zones create new opportunities

The development of industrial zones holds a significant place on the forum's agenda. Key prospects in this area include the establishment of new industrial enterprises, the expansion of production chains, and the manufacturing of export-oriented products. By offering investors more accessible and flexible business opportunities, industrial zones contribute to the formation of regional production and logistics hubs.

Furthermore, strategic discussions at the forum will focus on areas such as critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tourism, and real estate.

Human capital key focus for future investment

Investments in human capital and innovation, in particular, will take center stage as fundamental drivers of future economic development.

In the context of new technologies and a rapidly changing labor market, training skilled personnel, developing professional competencies, and strengthening ties between business and education constitute a vital component of a long-term investment strategy.

Direct dialogue with international investors

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will also serve as a significant platform for expanding opportunities for direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and international investors. The meetings and discussions held during the forum can facilitate the presentation of potential investment projects, the establishment of new business connections, and the identification of cooperation opportunities across various sectors.

Baku emerges as strategic business platform for region

Overall, the forum is of great importance in positioning Azerbaijan as a strategic business platform that links economic ties between regions and international markets, while fostering the creation of new projects and partnerships. Addressing issues such as investment stability, mutual trust, and long-term partnership in Baku—at a time of rising global economic and geopolitical uncertainty—further underscores the forum's relevance. In this sense, the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum can be viewed not merely as a two-day international event, but also as a significant strategic platform for discussing Azerbaijan’s future economic priorities, investment opportunities, and the region’s evolving role in the global economic system.