Eurasia has 402 transport projects in development, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Some 402 transport infrastructure development projects are currently under implementation or planning across the Eurasian region, Alexander Zaboev, Head of the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Center for Integration Studies, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during an online presentation of the analytical report “Transport Corridor Infrastructure in Eurasia: Development Results and Key Investment Trends,”

“Here we see a fairly large number of projects - more than 400 projects through 2035 are either being implemented or planned. Around 300 projects are currently in the active phase.

This means they are either under construction or at the stage of preparing project documentation. Another roughly 100 projects are at the planning stage, meaning they are under consideration by governments. These projects have already been announced, and investors are being sought to move them into the active phase, that is, to begin preparing them and start construction. The total investment in the development of the Eurasian transport framework amounts to $345 billion,” he said.

Of the total $345 billion, $72 billion is earmarked for transport corridor infrastructure projects in Central Asia. He added that a large share of the remaining investment is being directed to projects in Russia.

“Here, of course, it is worth noting that a significant portion of these funds covers projects being implemented in Russia. These are large-scale and costly projects, including the Eastern Railway Polygon, railway approaches to Russian seaports, and the development of infrastructure for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, now referred to as the Northern Sea Route. Significant funding is also allocated to the development of these ports. Taken together, these projects account for this substantial amount,” he said.