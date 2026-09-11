Central Asia’s transport project pipeline reaches $72B, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Some 114 transport infrastructure projects worth about $72 billion are currently underway or being planned in Central Asia, Aidos Omarov, Senior Analyst at the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Center for Integration Studies, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during an online presentation of the analytical report “Transport Corridor Infrastructure in Eurasia: Development Results and Key Investment Trends.”

“This is already a fairly large investment portfolio for the Eurasian region. The largest share is accounted for by Kazakhstan, the region's largest economy and an important transit territory between China and Europe. Significant programs are also being implemented in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Central Asia as a whole has a unique location at the intersection of major regions, including China, the Middle East and Europe. At the same time, all countries in the region are landlocked, and most freight transportation is carried out by land,” Omarov said.

He noted that the largest volume of investment is expected to go toward roads. Central Asia has an extensive road network that requires significant resources to maintain its condition, as well as to build new roads to strengthen trade and economic ties among the countries. Road projects account for more than half of total investment in the region, at $40.6 billion.

Omarov added that railways rank second, accounting for about 30% of total investment.

“This type of transport is extremely important for container transportation, which forms the basis of transit flows through Central Asia. The development of transit transportation is also one of the important priorities for most Central Asian countries in the medium term,” he said.

According to Omarov, more than $5 billion will be invested in air transport infrastructure, including the development of airports, terminals and other facilities. Major projects include the modernization of Almaty Airport and the construction of a new airport in Tashkent.

He noted that investments are also being directed toward warehouses and logistics centers, which form an important part of the region’s transport infrastructure.