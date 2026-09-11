Uzbekistan, Armenia seek stronger links between Central Asia, Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan and Armenia discussed ways to expand trade, investment and industrial cooperation, as well as strengthen transport and logistics links between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a phone call between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to review key issues related to the further development of bilateral relations.

The discussions focused primarily on expanding trade and economic cooperation and increasing investment ties between Uzbekistan and Armenia.

The sides also emphasized the importance of developing new joint industrial cooperation projects, with the Uzbek side supporting further work to identify promising areas and initiatives.

Particular attention was given to regional connectivity. Mirziyoyev advocated strengthening transport and logistics links connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus, which could create additional opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between the regions.

The Uzbek president also welcomed efforts aimed at the early conclusion of a peace agreement, describing it as an important foundation for regional stability and sustainable development.

The leaders additionally reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events, including engagements within the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The conversation comes as Uzbekistan and Armenia seek to broaden bilateral economic relations and develop new areas of practical cooperation, while regional connectivity has become an increasingly important component of economic ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.