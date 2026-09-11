Uzbekistan, South Korea build stronger investment partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Tashkent region is seeking to expand investment and industrial cooperation with South Korean regions and companies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration, following a visit of a delegation from Tashkent region led by Governor Zoyir Mirzayev to South Korea to develop practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, with the first day of the visit focused on the First Uzbekistan-Korea Interregional Cooperation Forum in Seoul.

The forum brought together representatives of the two countries’ governments and state institutions, ministries and agencies, regional authorities, international organizations and business communities.

Participants discussed the current state of interregional cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea and ways to give the partnership new practical content. Key areas included human capital development, social and cultural ties, industrial cooperation, investment partnerships and the digital economy.

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev said the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and South Korea have reached a qualitatively new stage in recent years, supported by the long-term and pragmatic policies of the two countries’ leaders.

“Uzbekistan and South Korea are not only close political partners, but are also consistently developing cooperation in economic integration, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, innovation, education and humanitarian affairs,” Khodjayev said.

Mirzayev also addressed the forum, highlighting the strengthening of ties between Tashkent region and South Korean provinces. He noted established cooperation with Jeollanam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gyeongsangnam-do provinces, as well as twinning arrangements between cities and districts.

The governor presented Tashkent region’s investment potential and opportunities for foreign partners in industry, agriculture, innovation and other priority sectors.

“Tashkent region is interested in expanding direct cooperation with South Korean regions and companies and turning established interregional ties into concrete investment and industrial projects,” the regional administration said.

The forum also featured the opening ceremony of the Korea-Uzbekistan Economic Association, which is expected to serve as a platform for direct business contacts, new investment initiatives and business partnerships between companies from the two countries.

A number of bilateral documents were also exchanged during the event.

As part of the forum, the Tashkent region delegation held B2B and G2B meetings with representatives of major South Korean companies and businesses. The discussions focused on investment projects, industrial cooperation, the introduction of advanced technologies and the development of new joint initiatives.

The delegation’s visit will continue with meetings and negotiations aimed at expanding cooperation between Tashkent region and South Korean regions and companies, according to the regional administration.