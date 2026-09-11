Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign protocol of 5th Energy Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed the protocol of the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The signing ceremony was held with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

A number of documents on energy cooperation between the two countries were signed during the ceremony.

The documents provide for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, energy efficiency, the electricity market, renewable energy, regulation, mining and other areas.

The 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum is being held in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

The forum features discussions on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, energy efficiency, the electricity market, renewable energy, regulation, mining and other areas. A media briefing is planned at the end of the forum.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was established within the framework of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation.

The first forum was held in Baku on Dec. 21-22, 2021; the second in Istanbul on Oct. 5-6, 2022; the third in Nakhchivan on Sept. 28-29, 2023; and the fourth in Izmir on Sept. 4, 2025.