Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy cooperation enters new strategic phase – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is not limited to oil and natural gas, but covers a wide range of areas, from mining and renewable energy to energy efficiency, electricity markets, transmission and distribution, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

He said that relations between the two countries are not ordinary neighborly or trade ties, but are based on strong brotherhood, mutual trust and historical achievements. “Today, I would like to express my pleasure at being in Azerbaijan, in Baku, on the occasion of the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum. I believe this meeting will open new horizons for diversifying and deepening cooperation opportunities between our countries,” Bayraktar said.

According to him, energy is one of the most important and concrete areas of the strong ties between the two countries. “We do not see this forum simply as a gathering of the energy sectors of two countries. It is a strategic platform where we shape our common future under the motto ‘One nation, two states’ and turn this vision into concrete projects,” the minister said.

Bayraktar noted that cooperation in natural gas, hydrocarbon projects and pipelines that enable Azerbaijani energy resources to reach regional and global markets through Türkiye are among the important examples of cooperation between the two countries. “These projects mean more than the transportation of energy resources from one country to another. They are concrete examples of the trust our countries have in each other, their long-term vision and their determination to act together,” he said.

The minister said that energy cooperation covers a wide range of areas, from mining and renewable energy to hydrocarbons, energy efficiency, electricity markets, transmission and distribution. “The work of the six working groups operating within the Energy Forum gives us great confidence in terms of the future of our relations. The work carried out by the working groups not only advances our current cooperation, but also lays a solid foundation for shaping the energy future of the two countries and the region,” Bayraktar said.

He noted that the forum coinciding with the recent increase in dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in electricity and interconnector projects is also particularly important. “The global energy sector is going through a very important transformation. Energy is becoming increasingly electricity-centered. The growing electrification of industry, transport, buildings and everyday life is increasing demand for electricity and raising the importance of electricity systems with each passing day,” the minister said.

According to Bayraktar, this transformation is creating a new reality in the global energy sector. “The issue is no longer simply generating energy. It is about delivering the energy produced to demand centers, namely consumers and citizens, in the safest, most reliable, fastest and most efficient way,” he said.

The minister said that strong and interconnected electricity systems support energy supply security, enable more efficient use of resources, facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the system and create new trade opportunities between countries. “In this regard, we see interconnectors and new electricity trade between countries not simply as connections established between two electricity systems, but as a strategic area of cooperation that brings our energy systems even closer together. The work we are carrying out together with Azerbaijan is an important part of this vision,” Bayraktar said.