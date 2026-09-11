The transaction between ABB Bank and Davr Bank has been completed!

The process of completing the transaction between ABB Financial Group and Davr Bank, a commercial bank operating in Uzbekistan, has been successfully finalized. The transaction was registered on 10 September 2026 at the Tashkent Stock Exchange.

The total value of the transaction amounts to 1.646 trillion soums (approximately USD 140 million). According to the terms of the agreement, ABB Bank acquired 51 million ordinary shares of Davr Bank, obtaining a 51% stake in the bank’s capital.

In the coming days, the Bank will commence operations in the Uzbekistan market under the “ABB Davr” brand as a universal bank and will provide a wide range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large corporate organizations.

Currently, Davr Bank serves more than 2 million customers, has over 1,800 employees, and operates 43 branches and service centers in the capital and regions. The bank’s total assets exceed 2 billion manats. The Bank maintains an active position, particularly in the area of small and medium-sized business financing.

It should be noted that, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan on 23 August 2026, the official opening ceremony of the “ABB Davr Bank” project was held with the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

ABB Financial Group’s strategic vision regarding its operations in the Uzbekistan market can be found in an interview with ABB Bank’s Chairman of the Management Board Abbas Ibrahimov.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.