Uzbekistan, Vietnam's ROX Group map out roadmap to accelerate investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan and Vietnam’s ROX Group are looking to accelerate investment projects in Uzbekistan as the country seeks to attract new capital into urban and industrial infrastructure, renewable energy, geology, finance and tourism.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and ROX Group founder Anh Tuan Chan, to discuss opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing promising investment projects in Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on the company’s potential participation in projects across several priority sectors identified by the Uzbek side. These include the development of modern urban and industrial infrastructure, renewable energy, geological projects, financial services and tourism.

“Uzbekistan is ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with ROX Group and accelerate the implementation of investment projects in priority sectors,” the presidential administration said.

The sides also discussed the implementation of the company’s existing initiatives in Uzbekistan and the development of new projects.

Particular attention was given to establishing a practical framework for moving projects forward, with the parties agreeing to accelerate both ongoing and new initiatives based on a dedicated roadmap. The roadmap is expected to provide a framework for coordinating the implementation of projects and defining concrete steps for cooperation between the Uzbek side and ROX Group.

The meeting highlights Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract major international investors and diversify foreign investment across infrastructure, energy, finance and tourism.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue practical cooperation and speed up work on current and prospective investment projects involving ROX Group, according to the presidential administration.

ROX Group is a Vietnamese diversified investment group founded in 1996. The company operates across several sectors, including real estate, energy, banking, hospitality and services. The group’s broad investment portfolio could provide opportunities for cooperation across multiple areas of Uzbekistan’s economic development, particularly in projects combining infrastructure development with private investment.