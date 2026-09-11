5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum underway in Baku

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum is being held in Baku on Sept. 11 with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The forum will feature discussions on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, energy efficiency, the electricity market, renewable energy, regulation, mining and other areas, while a forum protocol is also expected to be signed.

A media briefing is planned at the end of the forum.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was established under the framework of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation.

The first forum was held in Baku on Dec. 21–22, 2021; the second in Istanbul on Oct. 5–6, 2022; the third in Nakhchivan on Sept. 28–29, 2023; and the fourth in Izmir on Sept. 4, 2025.

Will be updated