Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed energy cooperation, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

A bilateral meeting was held in Baku between Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

The meeting noted that the elevation of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic partnership, based on shared history, national roots and brotherhood, to the level of an alliance in recent years has given new momentum to energy cooperation as well. The important role of joint energy projects in ensuring the energy security of the two countries and the region was emphasized.

The sides reviewed the current status of issues on the bilateral and regional energy agenda. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was described as an important platform for sustaining the development of the energy partnership and expanding it into new areas of cooperation.

Against the backdrop of changes in the global energy architecture and accelerating electrification, rising energy demand is increasing the strategic importance of electricity interconnections, the meeting noted.

In this context, the sides discussed the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye electricity interconnections and green energy corridors via Nakhchivan and Georgia, as well as opportunities for cooperation under the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation in connection with Türkiye’s hosting of COP31 in November this year.

The sides reviewed events planned as part of the Energy and Transport Day at COP31, as well as opportunities to continue energy initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its COP29 Presidency.

It was emphasized that joint projects on electricity interconnections and green energy corridors are aligned with COP31 priorities on the clean energy transition and electrification.

Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to share the experience gained during its COP29 Presidency and support brotherly Türkiye as it prepares to host COP31.