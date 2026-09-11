Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure pipeline nears $33B - EDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Around 55 transport infrastructure projects worth a total of $32.6 billion are currently underway or at the planning stage in Kazakhstan, Aidos Omarov, Senior Analyst at the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Center for Integration Studies, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during an online presentation of the analytical report “Transport Corridor Infrastructure in Eurasia: Development Results and Key Investment Trends.”

“Kazakhstan is the largest transport hub in Central Asia, not only in Central Asia but also in the broader Eurasian region. We have identified around 55 projects with a total value of $32.6 billion. This accounts for almost half of the entire investment portfolio in Central Asia. Kazakhstan’s geographical location allows it to connect China, Central Asia, Russia and European markets simultaneously. Therefore, the development of transport infrastructure is important not only nationally but also for the wider Eurasian region,” he said.

Omarov noted that most investment is directed toward land transport infrastructure, with about $22.7 billion allocated to road projects. Railway projects account for slightly more than $6 billion.

“Airports, seaports, logistics centers and border infrastructure are also being developed. This structure is largely determined by the nature of Kazakhstan’s transport system. For example, around 85% of overland transit between China and Europe passes through Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of the country’s transport infrastructure,” he said.

Omarov stressed that most projects are already at the implementation or project documentation preparation stage, indicating that the portfolio is actively being developed and is contributing to the creation of new transport infrastructure in the country.

“Financing comes from various sources: 21 projects are financed from the national budget, 34 through borrowing, and 14 with the participation of international banks. Kazakhstan has diversified and extensive infrastructure with several strategic transport directions,” he said.

During the presentation, it was noted that 402 projects for the development of the Eurasian transport framework are currently underway or being planned across the Eurasian region, with a total value of $345 billion. Of this amount, $72 billion is allocated to the development of transport corridor infrastructure in Central Asia.