Tokayev approves new regulations for Kazakhstan’s Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved regulations on the Security Council and its Office.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh President

Accordin to the press service, Tokayev signed a decree titled “On Certain Issues of the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Amendments and Additions to Certain Acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

“The decree approved the regulations on the Security Council and its Office, and also defined the powers of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

The tasks of the Security Council and its Office include a comprehensive analysis of global threats and challenges, as well as current aspects of the domestic situation.

The powers of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council include organizing control over the unconditional and full implementation of acts and instructions issued by the Chairman of the Security Council, as well as decisions of the Security Council, including those adopted at operational meetings.

The Deputy Chairman will coordinate the activities of state bodies and organizations in implementing measures related to national security, the country's defense capability, legality and law and order.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council will also oversee issues related to information and cybersecurity, including the use of artificial intelligence, personal data protection, combating corruption and economic crime, and civil protection.

In addition, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council will coordinate the activities of state bodies and organizations in implementing the above-mentioned measures and will conduct international cooperation.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council will also coordinate the activities of the Office of the Security Council.

The Office of the Security Council, as an independent state body, is directly subordinate and accountable to the Head of State.

The activities of the Office of the Security Council are aimed at strengthening and improving control over risks in the field of national security, ensuring the sustainability of public administration, providing institutional support, and implementing decisions of the Chairman of the Security Council and the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan directly.

According to the presedential press service, the implementation of these tasks is aimed at strengthening the protection of the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, territorial integrity, national interests in the international arena, and the foundations of the constitutional order.