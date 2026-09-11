Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur experience exemplary transformation — Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur over the past six years has led to a remarkable transformation in these areas.

This was announced by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, on X social network.

Hajiyev pointed out that this is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation since 2020.

"Over the past six years, we have witnessed the remarkable and exemplary transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur unfolding before our eyes. Today, these lands are experiencing a true renaissance.

With every visit, we see new achievements in reconstruction and development, and the steady return of life in these lands," he emphasized.

On September 11, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur began, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.