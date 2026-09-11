EU Special Representative joins diplomatic delegation visiting Karabakh

KHANKENDİ, Azerbaijan, September 11. The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Magdalena Grono, is among the diplomatic representatives accredited to Azerbaijan who are visiting Karabakh and East Zangezur., Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

Grono is participating, alongside other representatives of the diplomatic corps, in a trip organized to familiarize them with the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories.

Earlier, Grono met with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues on the agenda of Azerbaijani-European cooperation, prospects for the development of the bilateral partnership, as well as the current situation in the region and efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability.

On September 11, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began, accompanied by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.