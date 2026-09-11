Tajikistan, Kuwait discuss further development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Tajikistan and Kuwait discussed prospects for further developing bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

This was announced in a statement published by the Tajik MFA, following the meeting between Tajik Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kuwait Khusrav Noziri and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to the Ministry in the course of the meeting, Tajik Ambassador presented credentials to Emir of Kuwait.

"At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador of Tajikistan conveyed greetings and a message from President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, emphasizing that Tajikistan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Kuwait and is interested in further expanding friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation with this country in all areas," the statement said.

In this context, the parties noted that the official visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the State of Kuwait on November 3-5, 2024, created the necessary prerequisites for further expanding the substance of bilateral relations and developing cooperation in various areas.

Following the meeting, the Emir of Kuwait conveyed his greetings and best wishes to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and wished the Ambassador of Tajikistan success in carrying out his new diplomatic mission.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Kuwait maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate through bilateral contacts and international platforms. The two countries have also held high-level exchanges aimed at developing cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.