Binance: Kazakhstan makes significant progress in digital, financial infrastructure (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan has made significant progress in building strong digital and financial infrastructure, Kyrylo Khomyakov, Regional Head in Central Asia and Africa at Binance, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to him, Binance’s cooperation with Kazakhstan spans several key areas, including digital assets, payments, tokenization, investment infrastructure, education, and the development of new financial products.

“We are also exploring opportunities related to stablecoins and tokenized equities in close dialogue with local regulators. While some initiatives remain at an exploratory stage, any future launches will be developed in full compliance with Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework,” he said.

Khomyakov noted that Binance is exploring potential stablecoin-related solutions in close cooperation with Kazakhstan’s regulators.

He emphasized that a locally integrated stablecoin could potentially support more efficient digital payments and settlements and strengthen the connection between traditional financial infrastructure and the regulated digital asset ecosystem.

“We see significant potential for expanding digital payments in Kazakhstan. Binance Pay is already developing locally through cooperation with Alatau City Bank, with thousands of merchants connected to its POS infrastructure. The next step is to explore broader integration with Kazakhstan’s banking and payment ecosystem, making digital assets more practical for everyday payments while operating fully within the local regulatory framework,” he said.

The regional head added that Kazakhstan’s investment in AI, data infrastructure and computing capacity creates opportunities for broader cooperation between global technology companies and the local ecosystem.

“We are interested in exploring areas where blockchain, digital assets and related infrastructure can complement these initiatives, including the Data Center Valley. Any potential involvement remains at an exploratory stage,” he said.

Khomyakov emphasized that Kazakhstan has made significant progress in building strong digital and financial infrastructure, supported by forward-looking regulation and close cooperation between government, regulators, financial institutions and technology companies.

“We believe this creates a strong foundation for the country to develop as a regional hub for digital finance and technology in Central Asia. We are grateful to Kazakhstan’s government institutions and regulators for their openness, constructive engagement and innovative approach to developing the sector,” he said.