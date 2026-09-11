Uzbekistan’s transport services grow 14.3%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan’s transport services reached 121.5 trillion soums (about $10.3 billion) in January-July 2026, increasing 14.3% year on year.

This is reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Road transport accounted for the largest share of the sector, making up 52.4% of total transport services during the period. Auxiliary transport activities followed with 15.4%, while air transport accounted for 14.5%.

Railway transport represented 9.4% of the total, while pipeline transport accounted for 8.3%.

Trend’s calculations show that road transport generated more than half of all transport services and was about 3.5 times larger than air transport. Together, road and auxiliary transport activities accounted for 67.8% of the sector.

In Trend’s assessment, the dominance of road transport reflects its central role in Uzbekistan’s domestic mobility and logistics system. At the same time, the significant shares of air, rail and pipeline transport point to a relatively diversified transport-services market supporting passenger movement, trade and the movement of energy resources.

Trend’s analysis shows that continued growth in transport services will remain closely linked to the expansion of trade, industrial activity and domestic demand. Further development of rail and air connectivity could also help diversify the sector and strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as a regional logistics hub.